Carpinteria Offense Shut Down by Malibu Lefty

Baseball

Malibu lefthander Will Tamkin shut down Carpinteria's offense in a 15-1 Tri-Valley League baseball win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Diego Hernandez broke up Tamkin's no-hit bid with two outs in the third.

Carpinteria threw freshman Miles Souza and he held his own for three innings, said coach Pat Cooney.

Sophomore Jason Warren played well in his varsity debut for the Warriors. He figured in two double plays at first base, got his first varsity hit and made his debut on the mound, striking out the final two Malibu hitters with the bases loaded.

"Unfortunately, there was not a great deal of mystery to this game," Cooney said. "We simply failed to play a high level of catch. The good news is that there were flashes of brilliance from several of the players. We're definitely at that tipping point in the season where we need our leaders to continue to perform and to build the team concept. Easy for the coaching staff to focus on the process. Not so easy for players to look beyond results."

Carpinteria (3-7, 0-3 in TVL) hosts Malibu (5-6, 2-1) on Friday.