Carpinteria Opens Frontier League Tennis With a Victory

Carpinteria opened Frontier League boys tennis play with a 14-4 win over St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

Jeremy Saito swept two singles sets without losing a game and Myles Morgan went 3-0 "and showed a lot of patience against the Seraphs' top two players," said coach Charles Bryant. "It was good for him to have to be more consistent especially in the heavy wind."

The doubles teams went 8-1 on the day, with the only losing coming in a tiebreaker.

Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika went 2-0 before Zapata subbed out and Corban Pampel paired with Solomon to win their last set. Luke Nahooikaika/Ian McCurry went 2-0 and only dropped one game before being subbed out. Cameron Gralewski/Esteban Zapata went 1-0. JR Hajducko/Steve Poulos went 2-0 and did not drop a game.

Carpinteria is 4-1 overall.

