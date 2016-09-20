Carpinteria Opens League Play With Loss

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team opened Tri-Valley League play with a loss to Foothill Tech Tuesday afternoon, 15-3.

"I give Foothill a lot of credit," Carp coach Charles Bryant said. "They were much more consistent than us by far."

Foothill swept Carpinteria in the singles matches.

In doubles, the teams of Athena Cuellar and Maria Zamora won two sets and Anna Artiaga and Jeanette Fantone won one.

"Hopefully it is a good lesson moving forward as our competition in our league will not be any easier," said Bryant.

With the loss, Carpinteria fell to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.

