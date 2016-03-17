Carpinteria Opens TVL Tennis With a Victory

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team won its Tri-Valley League opener, beating St. Bonaventure, 13-5, on Thursday.

"This was a much closer match than the score indicated," coach Charles Bryant said. "We had a lot of tight wins that could have gone either way. I would like to think that our tough non-league schedule helped us both physically and mentally win these close sets."

In doubles, No. 3 Sam Truax/Jacob Ascencio continued their winning ways, sweeping their three sets. No. 1 Kirby Zapata/Luke Nahooikaika won two out of three sets, as did Bryan Taira/Myles Morgan.

In singles, No. 2 Jeremy Saito swept his three sets and only dropped three games. No. 1 Bernard Cardona won two of his three sets and "really played like a seasoned veteran," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 3-6 overall and 1-0 in the Tri Valley League.

