Carpinteria Outscored 8-2 Across Final Two Innings in Loss to Santa Clara

Softball

Warriors get 10 hits and five runs, despite the loss

Carpinteria hung tough with CIF-SS Division 7 top-ranked Santa Clara until the fifth inning, but the Warriors were outscored 8-2 over the final two innings and dropped a 13-6 non-league softball decision on Tuesday.

The Warriors got 10 hits and five runs in the loss, which coach Henry Gonzales attributed to the team's defensive efforts.

Isabel Studt sent a two-run triple to the right field and came home on a Samantha Saenz single to put the Warriors up 3-2 after three innings

The Saints tied it in the top half of the fourth on two hits and three errors.

A single by Raquel Cordero scored Mikayla Blair and Studt, who had walked. That put the Warriors back up 5-4. But the lead was a short lived.

"I believe we are a very good team but have to improve on being consistently good in all phases of the game." Gonzales said.

Carpinteria (5-2) plays a home doubleheader Saturday against Morro Bay.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.