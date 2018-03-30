Carpinteria Outslugged by Santa Clara, 19-10

Baseball

Carpinteria's baseball team erupted for 10 runs in its final game of the Santa Paula Cardinal Classic, but the Warriors fell victim to a shortage of pitching depth in its fourth game in three days and dropped a 19-10 decision against Santa Clara on Friday in Santa Paula.

"Being the fourth game in three days, we knew it would be this type of game," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "We planned to get every player on the team into the game and to do our best to explore all of our options. For some of the pitchers, this was their first or second appearance and it took some time to settle in. The offensive approach was as good as we have seen and it was great to get a few of our key guys going in the right direction."

Carpinteria banged out 16 hits. Dominic Sturdivan led the attack with four hits, including two doubles, while driving in four runs. Chase Mayer and Toby Spach each had three hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair of RBI. One of Spach's hits was a triple.

The Warriors were down 8-6 before Santa Clara erupted for nine runs in the fifth inning.

"We're still focused on the process and less on the results," Cooney said. "Using that perspective, we had some really positive stepping stones in the tournament for everyone from the experienced players to the inexperienced."

Carpinteria (3-5) returns to Tri-Valley League play next week with a pair of rain make-up games against Malibu. The Warriors play at Malibu on Thursday and host the Sharks on Friday.

