Carpinteria Outslugs Morro Bay in Doubleheader Sweep

Softball

Carpinteria scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and pulled out an 11-6 win over Morro Bay in the first game of a softball doubleheader and rallied for an 8-7 win in the nightcap.

With the score tied at 6-6 in the sixth inning, Mikayla Blair singled and Isabel Studt followed with a RBI double. Saenz scored on a double by Samantha Saenz and Amanda Blair drove in Saenz with single. Two batters later, Iliana Esquivel, Jauslyn Richardson and Kaela Kelley all singled to bring in two more runs for an 11-6 lead.

Amanda Blair shut down Morro Bay in the seventh to secure the victory.

In the second game, Carpinteria led 6-1 before Morro Bay roared back with seven runs to take a 7-6 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.

The Warriors tied the score when Saenz singled and came home on a double to the left-center field gap by Amanda Blair. Blair moved to third on a passed ball and scored the winning run on a single by Raquel Cordero.

The Warriors had 12 hits in each game.

"I was happy to see that our offense has continued to produce hits and runs," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales said. "Raquel Cordero pitched well in the second game in her pitching debut."

The Warriors (7-2) start league play Monday at Grace Brethren.

