Carpinteria Overcomes First-Match Jitters, beats Pacifica

Carpinteria settled down after some first-match jitters and beat Oxnard-Pacifica, 13-5, in a non-league tennis match on Tuesda

The doubles teams of No. 2 Athena Cuellar/Maria Zamora and No. 3 Hali Schwasnick/Jessica Lord all went 3-0 and set the tone of the day.

In singles, Jeanette Fantone went 2-0, while Kathryn Blair and Josie Gordon each went 2-1.

"We had so many first-match jitters that I was a little worried about them," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "But they all seemed to overcome them in their warmups and really played well, I thought."

The match was the first in high school for many Carpinteria players.

"One third of our team has never played high school tennis but they are all eager and willing. which is a great sign."

