Carpinteria Overcomes Mistakes, Beats Nordhoff in League Opener

Boys Basketball

Noah Nuño poured in 30 points, and Carpinteria overcame a slew of turnovers and beat Nordhoff, 60-55, in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball opener on Wednesday night.

"The boys were able to scrap and pull out a win when we weren't at our best," said Carpinteria coach Corey Adam.

The Warriors held Nordhoff to seven points in the second quarter and took a 33-28 lead at halftime.

They led by as many as 12 in the second half before the Rangers closed the gap in the fourth quarter. Jose Suarez of the Warriors made two big free throws in the closing minute to seal the win. Suarez finished with nine points.

The Warriors are home Friday against Hueneme.