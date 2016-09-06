Carpinteria Overcomes Obstacles, Beats Oxnard

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team overcame a broke-down van and a very short warm-up and beat Oxnard in a non-league match, 16-2.

Kathryn Blair won three sets in singles and the teams of Maria Zamora/Alejandra and Athena Cuellar/Anna Artiaga swept in doubles to lead the Warriors to their third win of the season (3-1). Vicky Delk combined with Jeanette Fantone for two wins and won a third set with Jessica Lord.

"Most of the doubles paired with players who they have never practiced or played with but it was more of a challenge to see how quickly they could figure it out," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "They each had some iffy moments but all in all they learned to play well with their new partners and I was happy with their interactions."

