Carpinteria Overpowered by No. 1 Grace Brethren

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria ran into a strong Grace Brethren squad and suffered a 4-1 defeat in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Thursday.

Grace Brethren is ranked No. 1 in Division 7 of the CIF-Southern Section

" We battled but had a hard time containing the reigning CIF player of the year who accounted for their first two goals," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "She did not play against us last time due to an ODP (Olympic Development Program) commitment. "

The Warriors gave up three goals in the first half. They got one back in second half on a penalty kick by Alejandra Alvarez.

Carpinteria is now 4-8-3 overall and 3-5-2 in league.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.