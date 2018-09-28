Saturday, September 29 , 2018, 2:36 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria Overpowered by Unbeaten Santa Paula, 34-0

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 28, 2018 | 11:06 p.m.

Carpinteria's football team learned why Santa Paula is an unbeaten CIF-SS top-10 team this season.

The host Cardinals used a dominating defense to shut down Warriors and romped to a 34-0 victory to improve to 7-0 and 3-0 in the Citrus Coast League.

Carpinteria dropped its second straight game and is 4-4 and 1-2 in the league.

The Warriors were held to just three first downs and 73 yards of offense. 

Despite its struggles on offense, they were still in the game at halftime, trailing just 7-0.

But Santa Paula got its offense going in the second half and its defense continued to stuff Carpinteria.

Tito Arroyo punted nine times in the game.

Santa Paula, led by senior running back Tim Luna (20 carries, 147 yards) and senior quarterback Jacob Munoz (12-of-19 passing, 233 yards),  racked up 497 total yards and 17 first downs.

Santa Paula went up 14-0 on 10-yard TD  pass from Munoz to Victor Duran. The big play on the 73-yard dive was a 55-yard gain by Christian Solis after taking a 5-yard out pass from Munoz.

The Cardinals made it 21-0 in the third quarter on a run by Luna.

The Santa Paula defense got into the act, as Pedro Pacheco intercepted a Vance Keiser pass and returning it for a touchdown to make it 28-0 with 1:29 left in the third quarter.

Back-up quarterback Hector Zuniga scored for the Cardinals in the fourth quarter. 

