Carpinteria Pitchers Frustrate Fillmore; Spach, Mayer Pace Offense in 7-2 Win

Baseball

Carpinteria pitchers did a terrific job denying Fillmore with runners in scoring position, and catcher Toby Spach drove in four runs in the Warriors’ 7-2 baseball win in a Tri-Valley League game at John Calderwood Field on Wednesday.

Senior ace Sal Delgado pitched out of jams in the first, third and fifth innings, David Martinez frustrated the Flashes when they had two runners on in the sixth and Tony Vega left a runner at third in the seventh.

At the plate, Spach went 2-for-2 with a double and walked twice, and Chase Mayer went 2-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI.

The Warriors struck for three runs in the first inning. Spach ripped a two-run double to left, plating Mayer and Martinez, and Coco Carrillo followed with a RBI hit for a 3-0 lead.

Mayer had a run-scoring hit down the left-field line in the second, and the Warriors chased Fillmore’s starting pitcher. A single by Dom Sturdivan and a walk to Martinez loaded the bases, and Spach drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Mayer for a 5-0 advantage.

Fillmore scored in the third on a bases-loaded single. Delgado regrouped and got a strikeout and a foul pop-out to end the inning.

Delgado stranded runners at second and third in the first inning and pitched out of jam in the fifth by striking out two Flashes looking and getting the third out on a fly-out to left field.

In five innings of work, he surrendered two earned runs and eight hits while striking out nine and walking none.

"It was great to score some early runs,” Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. “The maturity of this core group is evident in many areas and today it showed up at the plate and on the mound. The pitching staff worked around 10 Fillmore hits while only surrendering two runs. These successes build confidence for future games."

Carpinteria (8-4, 1-2 TVL) plays at Fillmore (2-8, 0-1) on Friday.

Fillmore…001 010 0 — 2 10 0

Carpinteria…320 110 x — 7 8 1

F: Garcia, Coert (2) and Coert, Thomas (2)

C: Delgado, Martinez (6), Vega (7) and Spach

WP Delgado (3-1). LP Garcia

2B— F: Garcia (2). C Spach, Mayer

