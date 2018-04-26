Carpinteria Places Fourth in Frontier League Tournament

Golf

Carpinteria golf finished fourth place at a Frontier League tournament at its home course at the Santa Barbara golf club.

Villanova took first in the tournament, followed by Santa Paula and Fillmore. Sixten Sahle shot 78 to lead Villanova to victory.

Freshman Tristan Kelly shot 94 for the Warriors. Coach Chris Cochrane praised the big hitter, calling him a "freshman phenom."

Cochrane also credited the play of Alex Cisneros.

"Alex not only helps the team by playing consistently but he also maintains a 4.0 plus GPA," Cochrane said. "I hope he remembers me when he becomes governor of California."

Carpinteria has slipped to third place behind Villanova and Santa Paula in league play with one tournament to go next week in Santa Paula.

