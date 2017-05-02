Carpinteria Players Advance to Frontier League Tennis Finals

Tennis

Carpinteria placed a singles player and a doubles team in the finals of the Frontier League tennis individual tournament on Tuesday.

Jeremy Saito upset Foothill Tech's No. 2 seed CJ Haberbush, 6-2, 6-0, to reach the singles final. Sam Truax and Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson knocked off Ethan Wang and Peter Jesperson of Foothill Tech, 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles semifinals.

The Warriors doubles team will face Dom DuMont and Noah Colby of Foothill Tech in the final on Thursday at Carpintera. DuMont-Colby outlasted Carpinteria's Kirby Zapata-Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson in the other semifinal, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Saito takes on top-seeded Yuvi Narang of Foothill Tech for the singles title at 3:30 p.m.

"Jeremy Saito played brilliantly," Carpinteria coach. Charles Bryant said. "He was just very relaxed and calm and took down a high quality opponent. He was in control the whole time but will now have his work cut out for him in the finals against a talented freshman in Yuvi Narang.

"In doubles, I thought our teams played well overall," Bryant continued. "Sam Truax/Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson were tough today. They had to face a new, but very strong team from Foothill Tech in the semis but really played smart and steady. They too will have a tough final against two imposing Foothill Tech players . Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson had a rough start in the semis but really played well in the second set and forced a deciding third set which came down to the wire."

The top two singles players and the top two doubles teams will advance to the CIF Sectionals to be held at Carpinteria (doubles) and at Cate (singles) on May 25. The third place player or doubles team will be the alternates.



Quarterfinals:

# 1 seed Yuvi Narang (Foothill Tech) beat # 8 Tony Magana (Santa Clara) 6-0 6-0

# 4 Denver Cohen (St. Bonaventure) beat Jacob Ascencio (Carpinteria) 6-1 6-3

# 3 Jeremy Saito (Carpinteria) beat # 6 Ale Sanchez (St. Bonaventure) 6-0 6-0

# 2 CJ Haberbush (Foothill Tech) beat Jacob Collasito (Santa Clara) 6-2 6-0



Semifinals:

# 1 Yuvi Narang (FT) beat # 4 Denver Cohen (SB) 6-0 6-0

# 3 Jeremy Saito (Carp) beat # 2 CJ Haberbush (FT) 6-2 6-0



Doubles:

Quarterfinals:

# 1 seed Dom DuMont/Noah Colby (Foothill Tech) beat # 8 Colin Braza/Joshua Callado (Santa Clara) 6-1 6-0

# 4 Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson (Carpinteria) beat Jacob Basua/Kenneth Bevens (St. Bonaventure) 6-0 6-2

# 3 Ethan Wang/Peter Jespersen (Foothill Tech) beat Ben Hoang/Jed Plata (Santa Clara) 6-0 6-2

# 2 Sam Truax/Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson (Carpinteria) beat Joseph Olivo/Nick Rainwater (St. Bonaventure) 6-0 6-0



Semifinals:

#1 Dom DuMont/Noah Colby (FT) beat # 4 Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson (Carp) 6-3 4-6 7-5

# 2 Sam Truax/Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson (Carp) beat # 3 Ethan Wang/Peter Jespersen (FT) 6-3 6-3





Thursday, May 4---all matches start at 3:30:

Singles:

Finals: Narang (FT) vs Saito (Carp)

3/4 place: Cohen (SB) vs Haberbush (FT)



Doubles:

Finals: DuMont/Colby (FT) vs Truax/Nahooikaika-Anderson (Carp)

3/4 place: Zapata/Nahooikaika-Anderson (Carp) vs Wang/Jespersen (FT)





