Boys Basketball
Carpinteria Plays at High Level in 54-36 Win Over Santa Paula
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.
Carpinteria's full-court pressing defense and the scoring of Dom Sturdivan sparked the Warriors to a 54-36 Frontier League boys basketball win over Santa Paula on Thursday night.
"This was an excellent bounce-back game for us that will help us gain momentum for the next two nights vs. Malibu and Bishop," said coach Henry Gonzalez. "I was very pleased with our willingness to play at a high level effort-wise. It was a solid team victory."
Sturdivan scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Cian Figueras got the Warriors (2-4, 2-3) going in a 19-6 first quarter, scoring eight points.
