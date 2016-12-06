Carpinteria Plays Fearless in Win Over Thacher

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria got 11 points from Kayana Diaz and defeated Thacher, 44-37, in a first-round game at Bishop Diego's Bird Cage Classic on Tuesday.

"What led us to victory was our willingness to not back down against a bigger team and to be fearless in talking it to the rim," said first-year Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant. "Seven of our 13 points in the 4th quarter came on free-throws."

Tori Kelley had nine points and Juliet Parson and Harmony Reed each scored six for the Warriors.

Carpinteria plays Santa Maria on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Bishop Diego.

