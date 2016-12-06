Carpinteria Plays Oxnard to a 1-1 Draw

Boys Soccer

Vincent Gonzalez scored for Carpinteria's boys soccer team in a 1-1 draw at Oxnard on Tuesday.

Gonzalez scored in the 24th minute and the Warriors held the lead for the next 33 minutes.

"We kept pressing offensively all the while keeping the Yellowjackets off the board, and they were relentless in their effort," said Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero.

Oxnard broke through in the 57th minute and tied the score at 1-1.

But Carpinteria didn't get down and played strong for the rest of the match.

"For our young men to travel into Oxnard territory and come away with a tie is a huge confidence booster," said Quintero, whose team is 0-2-2, with all four matches played on the road.

The Warriors play their home opener on Thursday against Channel Islands.

