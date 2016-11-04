Carpinteria Plays Waiting Game After Beating Malibu

Football

Carpinteria put itself in the playoff picture by finishing in second place in the Frontier League after a 32-13 football win at Malibu on Friday.

The victory gives the Warriors a 2-1 record in league and a 4-6 mark overall. They'll see if they get into the 16-team Division 12 playoffs on Sunday. There are 46 teams in the division.

Quarterback Vance Keiser ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Jacob Garside to help the Warriors roll out to a 25-0 lead in the second quarter.

Mikey Garibay had touchdown runs of 8 and 2 yards.

