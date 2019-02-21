Carpinteria Plays Well in Loss Against Division 1 Ventura

Tennis

Carpinteria gave defending CIF Division 3 boys tennis champion Ventura a close match on Thursday, falling 11-7.

"I think this loss made us more into a team than any of our most recent wins," said coach Charles Bryant. "We came together and it was fun to see how excited the boys were getting with each match."

Ventura is playing in Division 1 this season.

Carpinteria was strong in doubles, winning six of nine sets, with the three losses coming against Ventura's No. 1 team.

Esteban Zapata paired with Ian McCurry and Sam Castillo to go 2-1, as did Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson/Kirby Zapata and Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson/Cameron Gralewski.

"All of our doubles team showed a lot of grit today plus their is a tremendous amount of upside with them as well. We are still experimenting with teams but I was very happy with how the boys did today," said Bryant.

Austin Stone won the lone singles point for Carpinteria.