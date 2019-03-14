Carpinteria Plays With Focus, Finishes 3rd at Citrus Coast League Golf Tourney

Carpinteria turned in a good round of golf and finished in third place at the Citrus Coast League Tournament at Soule Park on Thursday.
The Warriors shot 461, led by the 84 of Jose Gonzalez, who finished three storkes behind medalist Carlos Torres of Santa Paula. Gonzalez tied with current league scoring leader Sammy Mankoff of Malibu.
Gage Dinning shot an 87 and finished fourth.
"They put some effort in at practice and it showed on Thursday," said coach Chris Cochrane. "They were focused and proved how awesome they can be with a little effort. "I was also pleased with Diego Mendez who shot a career low 91."
Santa Paula took first place with a 455, followed by Malibu (457), Carpinteria (461) and Fillmore (474).