Carpinteria Police, Fire Departments Get New Leadership

Sheriff's Lt. Brad McVay retires, to be replaced as police chief by Lt. Mike Perkins, and Battalion Chief Jim Rampton is serving as interim fire chief

The city of Carpinteria is experiencing a shakeup in public safety leadership, with its police chief retiring this week and the search for a permanent fire chief still under way.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Brad McVay retired Tuesday from the department and his most recent assignment as chief of police services for Carpinteria, where he's been stationed since 2013.

Carpinteria contracts with the Sheriff's Department for law enforcement services, and the City Council recognized McVay’s 30-year career in local law enforcement at a meeting Monday.

“It’s been an honor to work with city,” McVay said, noting the retirement was a bit sooner than originally planned. “It was my goal to retire from the city of Carpinteria.”

McVay has served Carpinteria as a patrol deputy, canine handler, patrol supervisor and as manager of the department’s search and rescue team, volunteer programs and Project Lifesaver program.

Countywide, he’s spent time as adjunct to the sheriff, supervisor in community services, patrol supervisor, crime scene investigator, field training officer, canine unit supervisor, reserve coordinator, mobile field force team leader and manager of operations in Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Buellton and Solvang.

“You’ll be deeply missed,” Mayor Gregg Carty said.

Officials also announced sheriff’s Lt. Mike Perkins as McVay's replacement, starting next week.

Perkins has been with the sheriff's department since 1990 in a variety of assignments, including time spent as a patrol deputy and sergeant at the Carpinteria station.

On the other end of public safety at the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Battalion Chief Jim Rampton has settled into the interim chief role following the early retirement of Michael Mingee on July 31.

Rampton started the new job Aug. 1 after an appointment by the fire district board, which is taking time to find a permanent replacement.

He said the fire district intends to conduct a full study of operations and management practices to make the best next choice. ​Rampton guessed the district was still at least a month away from awarding a contract to an outside consulting agency.

“It’s going to take several months to complete the study,” Rampton said. “There’s just no rush right now for them to select a permanent fire chief.”

Rampton joined the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District two years ago after retiring from a similar position in Utah.

