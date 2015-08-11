Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Carpinteria Police, Fire Departments Get New Leadership

Sheriff's Lt. Brad McVay retires, to be replaced as police chief by Lt. Mike Perkins, and Battalion Chief Jim Rampton is serving as interim fire chief

Lt. Mike Perkins will replace retiring Lt. Brad McVay as Carpinteria’s police chief.
Lt. Mike Perkins will replace retiring Lt. Brad McVay as Carpinteria’s police chief.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photos)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 11, 2015 | 4:47 p.m.

The city of Carpinteria is experiencing a shakeup in public safety leadership, with its police chief retiring this week and the search for a permanent fire chief still under way.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Brad McVay retired Tuesday from the department and his most recent assignment as chief of police services for Carpinteria, where he's been stationed since 2013.

Carpinteria contracts with the Sheriff's Department for law enforcement services, and the City Council recognized McVay’s 30-year career in local law enforcement at a meeting Monday.

“It’s been an honor to work with city,” McVay said, noting the retirement was a bit sooner than originally planned. “It was my goal to retire from the city of Carpinteria.”

McVay has served Carpinteria as a patrol deputy, canine handler, patrol supervisor and as manager of the department’s search and rescue team, volunteer programs and Project Lifesaver program.

Battalion Chief Jim Rampton is serving as the interim fire chief for Carpinteria. Click to view larger
Battalion Chief Jim Rampton is serving as the interim fire chief for Carpinteria.  (Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District photo)

Countywide, he’s spent time as adjunct to the sheriff, supervisor in community services, patrol supervisor, crime scene investigator, field training officer, canine unit supervisor, reserve coordinator, mobile field force team leader and manager of operations in Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Buellton and Solvang.

“You’ll be deeply missed,” Mayor Gregg Carty said.

Officials also announced sheriff’s Lt. Mike Perkins as McVay's replacement, starting next week. 

Perkins has been with the sheriff's department since 1990 in a variety of assignments, including time spent as a patrol deputy and sergeant at the Carpinteria station. 

Former fire chief Michael Mingee retired at the end of July. Click to view larger
Former fire chief Michael Mingee retired at the end of July.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk file photo)

On the other end of public safety at the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Battalion Chief Jim Rampton has settled into the interim chief role following the early retirement of Michael Mingee on July 31.

Rampton started the new job Aug. 1 after an appointment by the fire district board, which is taking time to find a permanent replacement.

He said the fire district intends to conduct a full study of operations and management practices to make the best next choice. ​Rampton guessed the district was still at least a month away from awarding a contract to an outside consulting agency.

“It’s going to take several months to complete the study,” Rampton said. “There’s just no rush right now for them to select a permanent fire chief.”

Rampton joined the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District two years ago after retiring from a similar position in Utah.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 