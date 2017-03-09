Carpinteria Pounds Orcutt Academy, 9-0

Softball

Carpinteria pounded 14 hits and rolled to a 9-0 non-league softball win over Orcutt Academy on Thursday.

"We had good focus and approach at the plate," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said. We opened up a 1-0 game in the third by scoring four runs. The big hit was Samantha Saenz's bases-loaded clearing double down the left field line."

Mackenzie Kephart and Amanda Blair each had three hits to lead the hitting attack.

On the mound, Amanda Blair struck out 11 and only gave up two infield hits.

"She also had excellent defense behind her," said Gonzalez.

Carpinteria is 3-3.