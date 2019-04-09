Carpinteria Prevails at Windy Hueneme, Improves to 8-0 in League

Tennis

Carpinteria tennis dealt with some serious windy conditions at Hueneme at escaped with a 12-6 win to remain undefeated in the Citrus Coast League.

"I know it is normally very windy down there but this was much stronger than usual," coach Charles Bryant said. "I was very happy with how we learned to adapt and I thought it was great practice for us to be able to make quick adjustments. We definitely had to stay on our toes more."

Carlos Costilla/Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson went 3-0 and had a good comeback in their last set winning the last three games to take a 7-5 decision. Kirby Zapata/Austin Stone went 2-0.

In singles, Myles Morgan and Esteban Zapata each went 2-0.

"I was very impressed with Esteban today," Bryant said. "He was great from the baseline extending rallies defensively but also took some of the wind movement out of the ball by getting to the net and finishing points with some well placed volleys. He really looked sharp and focused."

Carpinteria is now 16-3 overall and 8-0 in league.