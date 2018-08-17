Saturday, August 18 , 2018, 1:07 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Football

Carpinteria Prevails in Overtime Thriller, 17-14

Isaac DeAlba, Carp football Click to view larger
Carpinteria running back Isaac DeAlba runs through a Rancho Alamitos defender. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 17, 2018 | 11:14 p.m.

Tito Arroyo kicked a field goal in overtime to lift Carpinteria to a heart-stopping 17-14 season-opening football victory over Rancho Alamitos on Friday night at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors escaped with the win after Rancho Alamitos missed two field goals in the last minute of the fourth quarter. The Vaqueros from Garden Grove kicked wide left from 22 yards with 1:26 left and missed again to the left as regulation time expired. 

Rancho Alamitos got its hands on the ball after the first field-goal miss when it intercepted a pass. The Vaqueros took over at the Carpinteria 20 with 44 seconds to play and the scored tied 14-14.

The Carpinteria defense stepped up and stopped the Vaqueros on third down at the 12 with 3.8 seconds left and they missed the field goal try.

The Warriors won the coin-flip to start overtime and elected to start on defense. They held Rancho Alamitos on downs.

Starting at the 25, Carpinteria got a first down when Jacob Macias carried twice to put the ball at the 15. Isaac DeAlba ran to the 8, but a penalty put the ball back to the 13. The Warriors ran the ball to the left hashmark to set up Arroyo. Rancho Alamitos tried to ice Arroyo by calling a timeout. 

He remained composed and kicked a low wobbler just over the crossbar for the game winner.

Rancho Alamitos led 11-0 at halftime, scoring on a 32-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion and a 14-yard field goal.

The Vaqueros kicked another field goal with 7:18 left in third quarter to make it 14-0.

A big defensive play by Jacob Mata ignited the Carpinteria comeback. Rancho Alamitos elected to go for it on a fourth and seven. Mata tackled the Vaqueros' running back short of the first town and the Warriors took over at their 29.

Quarterback Vance Keiser hit Brady Sturdivan for a first-down on third and 11 and went back to Sturdivan to put the ball at the 2.  Macias scored on the first play of the fourth quarter and Arroyo made the PAT to make it 14-7.

Diego Hernandez intercepted a pass for Carpinteria, but the Warriors fumbled the ball back to the Vaqueros.

Carpinteria forced a punt and Chris Ramirez returned the ball 53 yards for a touchdown. Arroyo's PAT tied the score at 14-14 with 6:01 to play.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

