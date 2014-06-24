Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:06 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Council Signs Proclamation Recognizing 2020 A Year Without War

By Luella Engelhart for 2020 A Year Without War | June 24, 2014 | 12:56 p.m.

The City of Carpinteria approved a proclamation recognizing 2020 A Year Without War at the City Council meeting on Monday.

The vote was unanimous with one committee member absent.

Carpinteria joins Lompoc as the first two cities with proclamations supporting this growing global community dedicated to ending war for one year.

“The City of Carpinteria has a long and noble history of supporting organizations that foster peace and harmony through dialogue and conversation in settling disputes. The Carpinteria community has given sons, daughters, fathers and mothers to defend freedom around the globe as honorable war veterans,” declares the proclamation, in an important step towards building global awareness of the goals of 2020 A Year Without War, a nonprofit group with more than 5,000 followers in 90 countries.

Professor Joe White, founder of 2020 A Year Without War and chair of the Department of Philosophy at Santa Barbara City College, expressed gratitude to the City of Carpinteria for their support.

“It is an honor to have the City of Carpinteria coming on board supporting 2020AYWW," he said. "Our proclamation campaign has just started and already Lompoc and Carpinteria have passed proclamations. AYWW invites the world to come on board and support 2020 A Year Without War.”

2020 A Year Without War has also received a Certificate of Recognition from Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, and a proclamation of support from the First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, United Church of Christ. 2020 A Year Without War is pursuing proclamations from all governments, all churches and all related organizations such as peace organizations. The organization will continue seeking proclamations from around the world through the year 2020.

2020 A Year Without War is nonpartisan, nonreligious, nonpacifist, not anti-military and not a peace organization. The group is endorsed by Veterans for Peace, the Center for Global Dialogue, the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, The Humanist Society, MINDS THAT MATTER radio on AM1290, The National Veterans’ Association, Peace Crane Project, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and Beacon of Hope for Afghan Children’s Society.

Click here for more information to join, recruit and educate.

— Luella Engelhart is a public relations coordinator for 2020 A Year Without War.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 