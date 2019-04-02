Carpinteria Produces Across Net, Sweeps Malibu

Carpinteria setter Luke Nakasone spread the offense around, and the Warrior hitters delivered in a 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 sweep over Malibu in a Citrus Coast League volleyball match on Tuesday.
Outside hitter blasted 14 kills, middles Luis Zamora and Gabriel Medel put away nine and seven, respectively, and Diesel Slade added seven from the outside for Carpinteria.
Nakasone "did great," coach Dino Garcia said of his setter, who dished out 33 assists.
In the back row, libero Miguel Enriquez picked up 30 digs and served four aces.
"Miguel has worked hard this year and it really shows," said Garcia.
The Warriors are 5-0 in league and 7-2 overall