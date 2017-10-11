Water Polo
Carpinteria Pulls Away for 10-3 Water Polo Win Against Cate
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 11, 2017 | 7:09 p.m.
Carpinteria blew open a close game and beat Cate, 10-3, in a Tri-Valley League boys water polo match on Wednesday.
The Warriors led 2-1 in the first quarter and 5-2 at halftime. Cate received a red card in the third period and the Warriors pulled away for the win.
Jordan Perez, Wyatt Stevenson, and Jack Gay each scored two goals for Carpinteria.
Luke Solomon, Brian Kliewer and Connor Van Wingerden tallied one goal apiece.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.