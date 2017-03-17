Carpinteria Pulls Out 5-3 Comeback Victory Over Bishop Diego in Eight Innings

Baseball

Finding a way to win.

Carpinteria certainly did that on Friday in its 5-3 non-league baseball victory at Bishop Diego in eight innings.

Down 3-0 through four innings against Bishop Diego's Gabe Arteaga, the Warriors managed to score two runs in the fifth on an Albert Hugo single to right and a Chase Mayer hit to left, and tied the score in the seventh when David Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the eighth, Carpinteria designated hitter Jacob Garside doubled off reliever Tyler Green into the left-field corner to score Toby Spach for the go-ahead run. Mayer hit a hard grounder to third and Bishop failed to tag Noah Nuño running from second base. He eventually scored when Mayer beat the throw to first base.

Bishop threatened in the bottom of the eighth against reliever David Martinez. Matthew Pate singled, Jake Koeper reached base on an error and Will Goodwin was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Martinez struck out the next batter to end the game.

"It was a very strange day of baseball," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "We had to scratch a player from the lineup due to injury before the game started. Our second baseman was spiked on the glove hand but was treated immediately by the Bishop trainer and stayed in the game, the umpires had an interesting day, the scoreboard malfunctioned and the new pitch count rules were a factor. We were darned lucky to come away with a win."

The plate umpire forgot the count on a Carpinteria batter and the two-man crew reversed a balk call against the Bishop with the bases loaded, nullifying a Warriors' run in the seventh. They wound up scoring anyway on a walk to Martinez.

Bishop Diego (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Daniel Gianinni walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Jackson Haskell's single to left field. David Gladish drew a walk, but Carpinteria starter Mayer got Koeper to hit into a force play to end the inning.

Mayer pitched out of trouble in the third, but the Cardinals got two runs off him in the fourth. Haskell singled to left with one out and Koeper singled to right with two outs. Errors on Will Goodwin's grounder to second and Travis Pierce's grounder to shortstop allowed Haskell and Koeper to score for a 3-0 lead.

Haskell went 3-4 at the plate and Goodwin had two hits.

“I like the way we played today” said Bishop coach Ralph Molina. “I thought that we had much better at bats and Haskell did a nice job at the plate. For a freshman, he has nice poise at the plate.

"Arteaga pitched a good game and hit his pitch count limit," he added. "Our bullpen couldn’t close the game for us. But it is was a great learning experience for our players.”

Arteaga got a pair of strikeouts to get out of jam in the fourth. But Carpinteria capitalized on a lead-off walk in the fifth to score two runs in the fifth. Spach walked and Tony Vega reached base on an infield single. Nuño sacrificed the runners over and Hugo singled to right to bring home Spach. Mayer drove in Vega with a single to the left side to make it a 3-2 game

Arteaga retired the side in the sixth and pitched to one batter in the seventh before having to come out on a pitch limit. He allowed two runs on three hits while walking four and striking out three.

"Arteaga did a fantastic job and showed some incredible mental toughness in the sixth inning," said Cooney.

In the seventh, the Warriors (5-2) loaded the bases against De la Rocha and the umpire called a balk, forcing Hugo home for the tying run. Bishop coach Ralph Molina argued and the umpires conferred twice before changing the call. Hugo went back to third base but eventually came home when Martinez drew a walk, tying the score at 3-3. De la Rocha got the third out on a pop out to first base.

Mayer retired Bishop in order in the bottom of the seventh. He scattered nine hits and pitched around three Warrior errors.

In the eighth, Spach was hit by a pitch and Nuño walked. With two outs, Garside doubled into the left-field corner, scoring Spach for a 4-3 lead. An error on Mayer's grounder to third scored Nuño.

Martinez pitched the eighth to earn the save.

"The most gratifying thing about the game is that we got contributions from every single person on the lineup card," said Cooney. "Mayer, Martinez and catcher Toby Spach have a great deal to be proud of. The batteries steadied the ship when things got shaky and gave us the opportunity to come back and win."

Hugo and Mayer each had two hits and Mayer drove in two runs to help his own cause.



Carpinteria… 000 020 12 — 5 6 3

Bishop Diego…010 200 00 3 10 0

Mayer, Martinez (8) and Spach. Arteaga, De La Rocha (7), Pate (8), Green (8) and Koeper

W—Mayer (2-0). L—Pate

S Martinez (3)

2B— C: Garside. B: Haskell, Goodwin

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.