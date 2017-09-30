Carpinteria Pulls Out Double-OT Water Polo Win at Villanova Prep

Jordan Perez scored with five seconds left in the fourth period to pull Carpinteria into a 9-9 tie with Villanova Prep and force overtime in their Tri-Valley League boys water polo game on Saturday.

The Warriors won in two overtimes, 12-10, clinching the win with a steal and goal in the final seconds of the second overtime period.

Ali Hamadi and Wyatt Stevenson each had two goals for the Warriors, and goalies Liam Slade and Mac Clayton came up with clutch saves.

Slade made a double block in a one-on-one confrontation. Clayton had two huge saves at the end of the fourth quarter to keep the Warriors in the game.

Carpinteria trailed by three goals entering the final period of regulation.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.