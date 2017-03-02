Carpinteria Pulls Out Five-Set Victory Over Cate

Boys Volleyball

Carpinteria recovered from losses in sets two and three and defeated Cate in the fifth set of a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Thursday night. The scores were 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 15-10.

"We stayed composed and sealed the deal in the fifth set," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia.

Mayerik Rodriguez led the Warriors with 14 kills, two blocks, and seven digs. Setter and team captain Armando Soriano was clutch down the stretch, notching four kills and three blocks. He dished out 22 assists. Middle blocker Jonathan Flores had four blocks to go with eight kills.

Freshman Theo Mack had 19 kills for Cate.

"We found some holes in Carp’s offense which allowed us to compete in the third set and continue the winning in the fourth set," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "The team worked so hard to rebound in the third set, so when we won, it was like winning the match."

Cooper Mayer provided solid passing for the Rams.

Carpinteria is 2-1 overall and 1-1 in league. Cate, 1-1 in league, will go on a two-week break this Friday.

