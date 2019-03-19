Pixel Tracker

Tennis

Carpinteria Pulls Out Some Tough Sets to Beat Nordhoff

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2019 | 7:49 p.m.

Carpinteria won its fifth Citrus Coast League tennis match in a row, beating Nordhoff, 11-7, on Tuesday.

The doubles team of Kirby Zapata-Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson rallied from a 5-1 deficit and took a set 7-5 to highlight a 3-0 day. 

"You could see the change in their body language and in their preparation and shot selection," coach Charles Bryant said. 
"They were reacting initially but turned it around to be more proactive and dictate the points using a variety of shots to keep the Rangers off balance.  It was an amazing effort."

Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson/Cameron Gralewski also went 3-0 and had to beat that same Ranger team in a tiebreak.

"We were very dialed in and focused when we needed to be," said Bryant.

In singles, Austin Stone was challenged in two of his sets but his experience really paid off as he was able to close them out. 

"Austin was tough today as he really had to battle to get those two wins," said Bryant.

The Warriors improve to 10-1 overall.

Reader Comments

