Carpinteria Pulls Out Tennis Win Over Laguna Blanca

Tennis

Carpinteria rallied in the third round, winning the last four sets to score a 10-8 comeback victory over Laguna Blanca in a non-league girls tennis match on Thursday.

The Warriors' doubles team of Athena Cuellar and Jeanette Fantone swept their three sets and dropped just four games on the day.

"But they had to pull out quite a few close games and tough points which was great to see," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "And similar to the past few matches, the team of Alejandra Garcia/Alejandra Alvarez really are starting to come together. They won two of their three sets as did the team of Anna Artiaga/Josie Gordon."

Laguna Blanca won six sets in singles.

"In singles, we had a hard time with the Owls' top two players. But we were able to get one win each from our singles players against their No. 3 and the substitute they put in for her. Again, we caught a little break on that one otherwise we could still be out there," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 6-4 overall

