Carpinteria Puts It All Together in Win Against Santa Paula

Boys Basketball

Noah Nuño led three Carpinteria players in double figures in a 72-42 rout of Santa Paula in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game on Wednesday.

"We played well, shared the ball on offense and shot well," said coach Corey Adam. "We've been really out of sync the past few games, but the boys worked hard in practice and really focused on the little things like boxing out to pull ourselves together."

Jose Suarez played a strong game, scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds, and Dylan O'Neill added 12 points.

The Warriors (7-11, 2-1 in the CCL) play at Malibu on Friday