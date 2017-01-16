Carpinteria Rallies Late, Beats Cate, 3-2

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria scored two goals in the last three minutes and rallied for a 3-2 victory at Cate on Monday in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Monday.

Luis Garcia converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute and Alberto Arroyo scored the game winner on a free kick just outside the 18-yard box.

Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero said his team learned from its previous game (a 2-1 loss) that it has to play hard to the final whistle.

"Teams that don't compete 80 minutes in this league will find it very difficult to have success and claim victory," he said. "Last Friday we played 77 minutes instead of 80. Today we played 80 minutes instead of 77. The result makes it evident that the group of young Warriors made some corrections and are now 2-1-0 in league."

Cate scored first when Ryan Borchardt finished a through pass from Buba Fonfanah in the 15th minute. Carpinteria tied the score on a goal by Vincent Gonzalez. The Warriors had a chance to take the lead but Cate goalkeeper Cullen Barber blocked a Carpinteria penalty kick.

The Rams went up 2-1 early second half when Ben Jessup's far-post free kick was headed to the middle by captain Christian Herman and then nodded on to the far post by Harry Corman, where Fofanah put the finishing touches on it.

But Carpinteria (2-7-2, 2-1) battled back in the final minutes to take the win.

"The outcome of the game simply didn't do us justice today, but soccer can be like that," said Cate coach Peter Mack. "We controlled the midfield for the better part of the game. We knocked Carpinteria off the ball and employed an aggressive, attacking style of play that yielded opportunity after opportunity. We just couldn't find the back of the net to put the game away."

Cate falls to 2-5-1 on the season and 0-3 in league. The Rams play at Santa Paula on Wednesday.

