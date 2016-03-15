Carpinteria Rally Falls Short Against Dunn

Baseball

Dunn scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and held off Carpinteria for a 6-4 non-league baseball win, spoiling the Warriors' home opener.

David Martinez started for Carpinteria and surrendered two earned runs over four innings.

The Warriors scored first as Malcolm Gordon led off the game with a single, stole second and scored an RBI groundout by Sal Delgado.

The Earwigs struck back with two in the third as Gavin Haimovitz drove a 3-1 pitch over the fence in right.

The Warriors got even in the fifth on an RBI single by Jonah Spach that drove in Jacob Garside, but they stranded three baserunners in the frame.

Warrior reliever Robert Warren (0-1) held the Earwigs at bay until the 7th when Dunn erupted for four runs.

Carpinteria scored two in the bottom of the 7th and brought the tying run to the plate. But Dunn reliever Brandon Lawrence notched the save and secured the win for starter Trace Evans.



Spach collected two singles, a RBI, and a run scored and Sal Delgado had three RBIs.

"Collectively, we began to reach the game speed and intensity that we will need to have in the long run," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "We are really looking forward to more game action as we play every other day for nine days."



These two teams resume their non-league series on Thursday at The Dunn School in Los Olivos.



Dunn…002 000 4 — 6 6 2



Carpinteria…100 010 2 — 4 5 0



Martinez, Warren (5), Vega (7) and Spach,T.



WP: Evans; LP: Warren (0-1); Sv: Lawrence



2B— Dunn: Evans, Monroe

HR— Dunn: Haimovitz 3rd inn, 1 on

