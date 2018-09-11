Carpinteria Ranked 3rd Going Into Football League Opener

Football

Carpinteria will take a No. 3 CIF-Southern Section division ranking into its first football game in the new Citrus Coast League on Friday night at home.

The Warriors, 3-1 and ranked third in Division 12 for the second straight week, play Fillmore in the new seven-team circuit. Fillmore is also 3-1 and coming off a 32-0 win over La Cañada.

CIF Polls

Santa Barbara High is the only other county team in the rankings this week. The Dons, a 28-13 loser to Division 4 eighth-ranked St. Bonaventure, fell from No. 1 to 9 in the Divison 7 rankings.

It doesn't get any easier for the 3-1 Dons this week as they travel to Division 6 fourth-ranked and undefeated Pacifica (3-0).

Another interesting note about this week's rankings, in the new league Bishop Diego plays, the Camino League, three of the five teams are ranked among the top 3 in their respective divisions: Grace Brethren and Camarillo are No. 1 and 2, respectively, in Division 4 while Moorpark is third in Division 3. Unranked Bishop (2-2) and Thousand Oaks (0-4) are the other two teams in the league.