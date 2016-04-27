Carpinteria Records Rare Track Sweep against Nordhoff

Tennis

Carpinteria swept Nordhoff in a dual track meet for the first time in a dozen years on Wednesday. The boys won 87-47 and the girls took a 75-56 victory.

The Warrior boys improve to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in the Tri-Valley League while the girls are 3-3 and 3-2.

Daniel Burquez was a double winner for the Carpinteria boys, taking the triple jump and high jump. Chance Wright ran a strong 110 hurdle race with a winning time of 15.34. Wyatt Stevenson rode the wind to a time of 11.21 in winning the 100. Nico Garcia captured the shot put.

Mikela Keefer took the 1600 and 3200 meters for the Warrior girls. Monique Sanchez won the pole vault with a meet record of 9 feet and Gena Castillo won her first hurdles race of the season.

