Carpinteria Regroups, Rallies Past Thacher

Baseball

Carpinteria recovered from a lackluster start with a big third inning and defeated Thacher, 8-2, in a non-league baseball game in Ojai on Saturday.

Coming off a pair of losses against St. Bonaventure, the Warriors (6-4) fell behind 2-0 after two innings. They turned things around in the third inning as Jose Carrillo had an inspirational 11-pitch at bat that resulted in a walk and Tony Vega hit a two-run double to start a four-run rally.

"It turned out to be a game that required our best energy and attention," coach Pat Cooney said. "It was a really important game for the team. The Toads challenged us with all sorts energy. All 14 Warriors became emotionally invested and each player played in the game."

The Warriors hit five doubles in the game. Chase Mayer and Toby Spach each doubled, had two hits and figured prominently in the Carpinteria scoring.

Mayer earned the win on the mound. He scattered six hits, gave up two unearned runs, walked two and struck out five. Vega threw the final two innings and struck out three.

The Warriors play next Saturday at Santa Clara.



Carpinteria… 004 031 0 — 8 9 2

Thacher… 020 000 0 — 2 7 2

C: Mayer, Vega(6) and Spach. T: O'Reilly, Cash (5), and Mazzola

WP—Mayer (3-2), LP: O'Reilly

2B—C: Delgado, Spach, Martinez, Vega, Mayer



