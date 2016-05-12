Carpinteria Roars Back From 5-Run Deficit, Wins TVL Finale, 8-5

Baseball

Carpinteria overcame a 5-0 deficit and defeated visiting Malibu, 8-5, in the Tri-Valley League baseball final on Thursday at John Calderwood Field.

"It was a wild game, loaded with good and bad moments, positive controversy, and competitive spirit," Carpinteria coach Patrick Cooney said. "We achieved the goals of honoring the class of 2016, winning the game, and ending a really successful regular season with two wins against a good team. We are looking forward to enjoying the playoff experience with our really good group of guys."

Carpinteria responded to Malibu's first-inning outburst with four runs in the bottom of the inning. David Martinez sparked the comeback with a three-run homer.

The Warriors tied the score in the second as Sal Delgado doubled to drive in Malcolm Gordon from first base. Delgado ended up 4 for 4 with a single, two doubles, a triple, 2 RBIs, and two runs score.

The winning run came in a three-run fourth inning when Martinez and Delgado combined on a first-and-third double steal. Coco Carrillo then doubled in Martinez and Rickey Medina capped the scoring as he knocked in Carrillo with a two-out single.

Carpinteria finishes 9-3 in the TVL and 16-5 overall. The Warriors will learn their CIF Division 4 playoff draw on Monday. Wild-card games are on Tuesday and the first round begins on Thursday.

Malibu…500 000 0 — 5 8 1

Carpinteria…410 300 x — 8 8 2

Tamkin, Truschke, and Simonian

Contreras, Warren, Mayer, Martinez and Spach, T.

WP - Warren (2-1) LP - Tamkin (0-5)

2B M - Irons C - Delgado 2, Carrillo

3B C - Delgado

HR C - Martinez (2) 1st inn, 2 on

