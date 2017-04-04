Carpinteria Roars Back to Beat Santa Clara

Softball

Carpinteria rallied from a 2-0 deficit and defeated Santa Clara, 4-2, in a non-league softball game on Tuesday.

The Warriors tied the game in the third inning. Amanda Blair drove a ball into the right-center field gap for a triple to score Mikayla Blair and Raquel Cordero.

Carpinteria took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Mackenzie Kephart walked, reached second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Isabell Studt.

The Warriors scored another run in the seventh on a RBI single by Samantha Saenz.

Amanda Blair allowed two hits and picked up the pitching win.

Carpinteria (10-5) plays host to Bishop Diego on Thursday.

