Carpinteria Rolls to Tennis Victory Over Santa Clara

Tennis

Carpinteria jumped on Santa Clara early and won the Frontier League tennis match 16-2 to improve to 5-0 in league.

"We came out fast today and had a great first round that really set the tone," coach Charles Bryant said. "I was impressed with how we seemed to be focused from the very start. The second round was even better as we won all six lines."

Myles Morgan went 3-0 in singles and avenged an earlier defeat against Santa Clara's No. 2 player. Jeremy Saito won his two sets before being subbed out.

In doubles, Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika went 2-0 as did Jackson Phillips/Esteban Zapata and neither team dropped a game. JR Hajducko went 2-0 pairing up with Steve Poulos and then with Rafa Lopez.

Carpinteria (11-2) plays Laguna Blanca, Foothill Tech and Cate next week.