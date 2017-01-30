Carpinteria Romps to 8th Straight Frontier League Win

Nine players scored goals, and Carpinteria romped to an 11-2 girls soccer win in a Frontier League match on Monday.
Ava Gropper and Laura Valdez each scored two goals and Josie Gordon, Xochitl Moreno and Emmelly Santillan tallied their first goals of the season. Abril Jimenez, Aisha Duarte, Alejandra Alvarez and Kendra Meza finished the scoring.
"I thought we did a great job of moving the ball around, limiting our touches and moving off the ball well," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.
Carpinteria is 10-4 overall and 8-0 in league.