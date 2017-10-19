Carpinteria Roughed Up by Thacher in League Finale

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team fell to Thacher 15-3 on Thursday in the two teams' Tri-Valley League finale.

In singles, Sydney Endow and Jessica Lord each earned one point against Thacher. Endow had a redemptive victory against an athlete she lost to earlier in the season.

"She was not hesitant to go for her shots and stayed calm throughout the match even when their player put pressure on her," said Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant.

Seniors Diana Gonzalez and Hali Schwasnick notched the Warriors final set victory in their last set ever played at Carpinteria.

The Warriors (6-13, 0-10) play their final match of the season at Santa Clara on Friday in a non-league matchup.

