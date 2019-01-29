Carpinteria Routs Fillmore, Takes 2nd Place in Citrus Coast League

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria nailed down second place in the Citrus Coast League and earned a CIF playoff spot with a 64-25 boys basketball win over Fillmore on Monday night.

Carpinteria closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run to take over the game.

"Our defense was the key tonight, we never let them get into any rhythm offensively," coach Corey Adam said. "This was by far our best defensive effort of the season."

Ten players scored for the Warriors, led by Noah Nuño with 22 points. Dylan O'Neill and Jose Suarez each had 10 points.

The Warriors finish the regular season at 7-3 in league and 12-13 overall.

"It's now on to the playoffs for the Warriors," said Adam.