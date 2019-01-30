Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, January 31 , 2019, 8:00 am | Thunderstorm in Vicinity Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Routs Santa Paula for 4th Straight Win, CIF Playoff Berth

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 30, 2019 | 8:30 p.m.

Carpinteria blanked Santa Paula 4-0 for its fourth straight boys soccer win and qualified for the CIF playoffs on Wednesday night.

"We have won four in a row and it couldn’t come at a better time for us," coach Leo Quintero said. "We have battled some ups and downs this season and it feels great to get the win tonight. The group deserves to be in the playoffs and our seniors responded well on senior night."

The Warriors finished in a tie for second place with Fillmore in the Citrus Coast League.

Quintero said a coin flip will determine which team gets the league's No. 2 spot for the playoffs.

The Warriors stunned Santa Paula in the second minute as Jose Jimenez scored from 25 yards. Five minutes later Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson took a feed from Mario Jimenez, split two defenders and made it 2-0.

Nahooikaika drew a foul in the 18-yard box and Edgar Mendoza converted the penalty kick in the 55th minute.

Mendoza served a free kick into the box and Issac Benitez flicked it past the goalkeeper for the fourth goal.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 