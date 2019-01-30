Carpinteria Routs Santa Paula for 4th Straight Win, CIF Playoff Berth

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria blanked Santa Paula 4-0 for its fourth straight boys soccer win and qualified for the CIF playoffs on Wednesday night.

"We have won four in a row and it couldn’t come at a better time for us," coach Leo Quintero said. "We have battled some ups and downs this season and it feels great to get the win tonight. The group deserves to be in the playoffs and our seniors responded well on senior night."

The Warriors finished in a tie for second place with Fillmore in the Citrus Coast League.

Quintero said a coin flip will determine which team gets the league's No. 2 spot for the playoffs.

The Warriors stunned Santa Paula in the second minute as Jose Jimenez scored from 25 yards. Five minutes later Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson took a feed from Mario Jimenez, split two defenders and made it 2-0.

Nahooikaika drew a foul in the 18-yard box and Edgar Mendoza converted the penalty kick in the 55th minute.

Mendoza served a free kick into the box and Issac Benitez flicked it past the goalkeeper for the fourth goal.

