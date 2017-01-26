Boys Basketball
Carpinteria Run Over by Foothill Tech
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 26, 2017 | 9:57 p.m.
The Carpinteria girls basketball team lost a Tri-Valley League match 58-32 to first place Foothill Tech on Thursday.
Tori Kelley scored 15 points to lead the Warriors (7-12), while Monique Sanchez chipped in nine.
"Tonight's game was not a victory in the books, but I think as a team we saw some victories out on the court," said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant. "I am extremely proud of the hard work my girls put in. They never backed down on defense, hustled for every loose ball, and gave this game everything they had."
The Warriors play at La Reina on Tuesday.
