Carpinteria Run Over By Santa Paula, 38-7

Football

Carpinteria ran into an inspired Santa Paula team and suffered a 38-7 non-league football loss on the road on Friday night.

The Cardinals were playing for starting quarterback Keshaun Mata, who on Monday is scheduled to undergo surgery for cancer.

Santa Paula used its potent rushing attack to dominate the Warriors. Anthony Morales led the charge for the Cardinals, gaining 221 yards on 15 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Santa Paula gained more than 300 yards rushing as a team.

Morales and the Cardinals made a statement early, busting off a 92-yard touchdown run on the first carry of the game.

Carpinteria's lone touchdown was scored by Terrel Richardson.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.