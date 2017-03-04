Carpinteria Runners Compete at Rincon Invitational

Track & Field

Daniel Burquez broke the Carpinteria school and meet record with a distance of 43-7.75 in the triple jump at the Rincon Races on Saturday. He also won the long jump with a distance of 20-10.

Wyatt Stevenson was a double winner in the 100 (11.73) and 200 (24.08).

The girls team finished first in the meet after Yvette Zamora and Gene Castillo won the 200 meter-dash and 100-meter hurdles, respectively. Chloe Singer won the triple jump.

