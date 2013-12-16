Carpinteria Sanitary District’s Craig Murray Honored as General Manager of the Year

The Santa Barbara County Chapter of the California Special Districts Association selected Craig Murray of the Carpinteria Sanitary District as its General Manager of the Year for 2013.

This prestigious award was conferred at the CSDA Annual Awards Banquet held on Nov. 22 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

In receiving the award, Murray was recognized for his leadership in executing the South Coast Beach Communities Septic to Sewer Conversion Project and other major accomplishments on behalf of the Carpinteria Sanitary District and its ratepayers.

“It is truly an honor to receive this peer recognition,” Murray said. “I am fortunate to have an incredible team that works continuously to improve the service we provide our customers.”

Murray, who joined the district as its general manager in May 2004, is a registered professional engineer and holds a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

— Kim Garcia is the office manager for the Carpinteria Sanitary District.