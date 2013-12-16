Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Sanitary District’s Craig Murray Honored as General Manager of the Year

By Kim Garcia for the Carpinteria Sanitary District | December 16, 2013 | 2:56 p.m.

Craig Murray
Craig Murray

The Santa Barbara County Chapter of the California Special Districts Association selected Craig Murray of the Carpinteria Sanitary District as its General Manager of the Year for 2013.

This prestigious award was conferred at the CSDA Annual Awards Banquet held on Nov. 22 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

In receiving the award, Murray was recognized for his leadership in executing the South Coast Beach Communities Septic to Sewer Conversion Project and other major accomplishments on behalf of the Carpinteria Sanitary District and its ratepayers.

“It is truly an honor to receive this peer recognition,” Murray said. “I am fortunate to have an incredible team that works continuously to improve the service we provide our customers.”

Murray, who joined the district as its general manager in May 2004, is a registered professional engineer and holds a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

— Kim Garcia is the office manager for the Carpinteria Sanitary District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 